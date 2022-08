An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck in the Gulf of Cadiz south of Spain on Sunday.

In a statement, the National Geographic Institute said the quake occurred at 10.20 p.m. local time (2020GMT) at a depth of 62 kilometers (38.5 miles).

Officials of the Andalusian autonomous administration announced that there was no loss of life or property from the earthquake , which was felt in the cities of Cadiz and Huelva.