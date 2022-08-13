Ukraine calls on Western nations to clamp down on Russian war crimes

Ukraine is again calling on Western states for help to prosecute Russian war crimes committed during the invasion of the country.



Kiev needed experts on military law and specialists in investigating war crimes to punish the Russian attackers, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a lengthy statement published on Facebook on Saturday.



The minister said had sent a corresponding request via the Foreign Ministry to the Ukraine Contact Group, which includes countries like the US, Britain and Germany and coordinates arms deliveries for the Ukrainian armed forces.



Reznikov also called for the establishment of "international groups that will help with the work on specific cases of Russian war crimes in Ukraine."



The defence minister stressed in particular the fate of Ukrainian prisoners of war, saying they were being tortured and killed on a large scale in Russian captivity.



"I have no doubt that after Ukraine's victory in this war we will, one way or another, catch all those involved in these barbaric killings and tortures," Reznikov wrote, asking that not only the perpetrators themselves but those giving orders and those who "justify those crimes" be prosecuted.



He also called for international experts to be granted access to a prison in Olenivka near the city of Donetsk where dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) were killed in an attack in late July.



"This crime, apart from the reaction of such institutions as the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights, requires a decisive reaction of the United Nations," Reznikov said.



"It is the UN that must force Russia to allow Red Cross representatives to visit Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka."



Moscow and Kiev have each blamed the other for the attack on the Olenivka prison.



Since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in February, a number of serious crimes against civilians have been made public for which Kiev, and most of the international community, blame Moscow.



Among the most shocking incidents was the discovery of hundreds of corpses in the Kiev suburb of Bucha.



The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, in an unusually swift move, already launched nvestigations as early as March and sent its largest team of experts to date to the war zone. In July, at a conference in The Hague, Western states pledged to provide more money and experts and to cooperate more closely in the investigations.



As Ukraine is asking for more support from the international community to fend of the Russian aggression on all fronts, it's unlikely that Germany will take on a mediating role in the conflict, according to the leader of the country's conservative opposition Friedrich Merz.



Asked whether he could imagine someone like former German chancellor Angela Merkel acting as a mediator, he said: "I'll say it without reference to specific people: The Federal Republic of Germany has no mediating role in this conflict."



"Together with Europe, we are on the side of Ukraine and are thus not neutral in this conflict," he told dpa.



According to Merz, a prerequisite for new negotiations between Ukraine and Russia is that Ukraine's military strength is boosted to the extent that additional gains in territory no longer appear attainable for Russia.



The Russian position in southern Ukraine has been significantly weakened by Ukrainian counter-attacks on strategically important river crossings, according to British intelligence.



The two main road bridges on the Dnipro river can presumably no longer be used to transport significant military equipment to Russian-occupied areas west of the river, a British Ministry of Defence update said on Saturday.



The Russians have only managed to make superficial repairs to the key Antonivka bridge in recent days, it said. The other key bridge had been rendered impassable to heavy military vehicles by Ukrainian attacks with precision weapons in recent days, it said. The main railway bridge near Kherson is also reported to have been further damaged.



In order to organize military supplies, Moscow had recently relied mainly on a ferry connection near the bridge.



Even after further repairs, the bridges would probably remain a weak point of the Russian offensive. Supplies and provisions for thousands of Russian troops on the west side of the Dnipro depend on two temporary ferry connections, the intelligence report said.



Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began at the end of February, the British government has regularly published intelligence on its progress. Moscow accuses London of a targeted disinformation campaign.



















