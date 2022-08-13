2 more ships carrying 15,000 tons of grain leave Ukraine

The Lebanese-flagged bulk carrier Brave Commander arrives to the sea port of Pivdennyi after grain export was restarted amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine August 12, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Two more ships carrying sunflower seed and corn sailed from Ukrainian ports on Saturday, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said.

The Barbados-flagged ship FULMAR S, carrying 12,000 tons of corn, left the Chornomorsk port for Iskenderun, Türkiye.

The other ship, Marshal Islands-flagged THOE, sailed from the Chornomorsk port with 3,000 tons of sunflower seed, for Tekirdağ, northwestern Türkiye.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to reopen three Ukrainian Black Sea ports for exporting Ukrainian grain stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its sixth month.

To oversee the process, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul was officially launched on July 27, comprising representatives from the three countries and the UN to enable safe transportation of commercial foodstuffs and fertilizers by merchant ships.

The first ship left Ukraine on Aug. 1 under the Türkiye-brokered deal.