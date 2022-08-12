Storms in southern Italy take canoers off Sardinia by surprise

Two German canoers got into difficulties and had to be rescued off the southern coast of the Italian island of Sardinia following storms across the island, Sicily and southern Italy, the ANSA news agency reported on Friday.



The two canoers were taken by surprise by a sudden change in the weather and were rescued by the coastguard in the Gulf of Cagliari late on Thursday after the company renting out the canoes raised the alarm. The holidaymakers were suffering from hypothermia when they were found.



Trees were uprooted and roads flooded on Sardinia.



The volcanic island of Stromboli to the east was hit particularly severely, with mud and scree washed down into the valleys after a wildfire denuded the slopes of vegetation in May.



Several houses were damaged, but no injuries were reported. Thirty volunteers were sent to the island to assist in clearing roads inundated with earth and scree.



The fire services were called out repeatedly on Sicily, in particular to locations in Scilla.



