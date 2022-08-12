Berlin calls for attacks to cease at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant

The German government has expressed concern about the ongoing fighting in the area around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.



"Of course, the German government is concerned about what information has reached us from Ukraine on this issue, on fighting that is taking place around the nuclear power plant," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.



Hebestreit said the government had repeatedly made it clear "that we call on all sides to stop this highly dangerous shelling."



The security situation around the power plant, which has been occupied by Russian troops since March, has deteriorated in recent days, with fresh shelling reported at the site on Thursday.



Kiev and Moscow trade blame for the attacks, which have so far spared critical infrastructure.



The German government has "no findings of its own" that could confirm the conflicting accounts coming from the warring sides, Hebestreit said.



