Polish prime minister criticizes EU 'oligarchy,' calls for reform

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused the EU of "imperialism" in its dealings with weaker member states and called for far-reaching reform.



Germany and France count more than all the other members, Morawiecki wrote in a guest article for the German newspaper Die Welt on Wednesday. "So we are dealing with a formal democracy and a de facto oligarchy in which the strongest holds power."



The aim was to defeat "the threat of imperialism within the EU," Morawiecki said. Reform should put "the common good and equality back at the top of the Union's principles." This can only succeed with a change of perspective, he said. "It is the member states and not the EU institutions that must decide on the direction and priorities of EU action."



The basis of cooperation must always be the search for consensus, "not the domination of the strongest," Morawiecki wrote.



Earlier, in an interview published on Monday, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, had called for the reorganization of relations with the EU in the event of a victory in the Polish parliamentary elections set for next year.



On the same day, PiS Secretary General Krzysztof Sobolewski said Germany had too much influence in the EU. He said Poland would exploit all possibilities, for example through a broad use of the right of veto. "We will use tooth-for-a-tooth tactics," he said.



PiS spokesman Radoslaw Fogiel made similar comments in a radio interview on Wednesday. Poland, he said, will be tough in enforcing the rights it is entitled to and will make sure that the European Commission does not encroach on areas that do not fall within its competence. "The organization of justice from A to Z falls within the competence of the member states," he claimed.



Controversial judicial reforms in Poland have been straining Poland's relations with the rest of the EU for several years. In a report published a few weeks ago, the European Commission considered the rule of law in Poland to be in danger.



