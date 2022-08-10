Peru authorizes US military personal entry for joint exercises

Peru authorized on Tuesday the entry of armed US military personnel to participate in joint exercises with the Marine of the country in August and October.

A legislative resolution published in the official newspaper El Peruano gave the green light for the military personnel of the country for the first joint exercises which will be realized from this Wednesday until September 23.

The Defence Ministry might alter the starting day of the operations, as long as the set stay time is not exceeded and it informs of this authorization to other necessary places.