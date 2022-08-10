Nigerian Army arrests 5 suspects over church attack

Nigeria's Defense Headquarters said Tuesday that the army has arrested five gunmen behind an attack in June on St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state.

Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Lucky Irabor announced the news at a press conference in the capital Abuja.

On June 5, gunmen reportedly detonated explosives in the church, after which they opened fire on the congregation, killing 40 worshippers.

Irabor said the suspects were scheduled to be presented to the public but the plan was changed because an investigation is still underway.

Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola had said the attack was orchestrated by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP).

"Within the last time we met, we recorded a remarkable achievement. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on the Kuje Correctional Center as well as what has been reported in the past the attack on the presidential convoy," said Irabor.

"Also, the Owo incident, which was intended to bring men and women of the armed forces to present them in a form and shape that make it look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

"It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I would like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country," he added.





