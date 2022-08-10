Japan says always open to dialogue with China

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Tokyo. (AP Photo)

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said Tokyo was always open to dialogue with China, citing U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan as one of the key challenges.

"Japan's door for dialogue with China is always open," Kishida told a news conference after unveiling his new Cabinet members.

Tokyo is an important ally of the U.S. in the region and hosts over 50,000 American troops under a bilateral security pact. It has also joined the U.S.-led four-nation Quad, which aims to counter China's influence in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

China has issued critical statements against Japan's stance on last week's trip to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which angered Beijing so much that it launched unprecedented military drills around the self-ruled island.

On the challenges facing his administration, Kishida said post-COVID economic growth and the new international order are his top priorities, Kyodo News reported.

On the controversial Unification Church, the Japanese premier said all the members of his Cabinet "agreed to review ties" with the religious group.