Finnish parliament website back on-line after cyberattack

The website of the Finnish parliament is available again after a cyberattack suspected to have been carried out by Russian hackers.



The parliament's authorities posted on Twitter on Wednesday that the situation returned to normal late on Tuesday evening after a denial-of-service attack had paralysed the parliamentary online presence for hours.



On Wednesday morning, however, the site was only accessible with long loading times.



In denial-of-service attacks , the affected server is only accessible to a limited extent or not at all due to an artificially increased high demand.



Russian hackers are said to be behind the attack. The Finnish broadcaster Yle, reported that the Russian collective calling itself NoName057(16) wrote on the social media site Telegram that it had decided to pay a "friendly visit" to neighbouring Finland, which was "so eager to join NATO."



Finland, along with neighbouring Sweden, applied for NATO membership in mid-May in the wake of Russia's war against Ukraine. The application is currently in the process of ratification by NATO member states.



