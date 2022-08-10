FBI CONFISCATES PHONE OF GOP CONGRESSMAN SCOTT PERRY DAY AFTER RAIDING TRUMPS HOME

A day after raiding the Florida home of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the FBI on Tuesday confiscated the cell phone of Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, an ally of Trump, Perry said in a statement to CBS News.

"This morning, while traveling with my family, three FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone," Perry said.

Perry claimed they "made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish."

"I'm outraged -- though not surprised -- that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland's DOJ (Department of Justice) would seize the phone of a sitting Member of Congress," he said in his statement.

He went on to say that "these kinds of banana republic tactics should concern every Citizen."

Trump said Monday that his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was being raided by the FBI, decrying the unprecedented "assault."

"My beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," he said in a statement on his Save America platform.

Trump slammed the unannounced visit, saying "such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World countries."

He said the U.S. has now become one of those countries, "corrupt at a level not seen before."

"They even broke into my safe!" the former president claimed, lamenting that "nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before."

Trump accused his opponents of prosecutorial misconduct and weaponizing the justice system.

Later, media reports alleged that the search appeared to be focused on material that Trump "had brought with him to Mar-a-Lago," citing people familiar with the investigation.