Estonian prime minister tests positive for coronavirus

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has tested positive for the coronavirus.



"The morning started with a positive - unfortunately a Covid-positive," the head of government of the Baltic EU and NATO country announced on Facebook on Wednesday.



On the doctor's advice, she will continue to work from home for the next few days and will have to cancel several planned physical appointments.



At the same time, the 45-year-old called on her compatriots to be careful, look after their health and get vaccinated.



"There is a lot of Covid on the way right now," Kallas wrote.



In Estonia, as in many other countries, increasing numbers of new infections have been registered recently.