Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday received Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama for talks at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The closed-door meeting lasted for over an hour.

The Turkish presidency gave no further details about the meeting.

Rama on Tuesday attended the opening ceremony of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Türkiye's central Konya province, where Erdogan also hosted a dinner in honor of the heads of state and government in attendance.