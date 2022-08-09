Türkiye fulfill duties at NATO in full, expects same: Defense Chief

Türkiye is fulfilling its duties at NATO in full and expects the same thing from the military alliance, the country's Defense Chief Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday.

He also said that the current deal is to export grain from the Ukrainian ports, adding that the talks for Russian ports are ongoing as well.

"Türkiye expects grain export deal to continue without interruptions," Akar said at the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, speaking about current issues.

He also made some remarks about the tensions between Greece, saying: "Despite Greece's moves against Türkiye, Ankara continues its calls for dialogue and negotiation."

Regarding the F-16 deal, the Turkish defense minister said that the reports from the US claim prerequisites of Congress might be amended in Senate.