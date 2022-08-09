Russian oil transit via Ukraine halted due to sanctions

The supply of Russian oil to three European countries through Ukraine has been halted as the transit payment cannot be processed due to sanctions, Russian firm Transneft said Tuesday.

"On August 4, the delivery of Russian oil via the territory of Ukraine was halted," the oil pipeline operator said in a statement, adding that this would affect deliveries to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Transneft said it made payments for August oil transit to Ukraine's pipeline operator Ukrtransnafta on July 22, but the money was sent back on July 28 as the payment did not go through.

Gazprombank, which handled the payment, said the money was returned because of European Union restrictions, Transneft said in a statement.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day (bpd)via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Hungary's MOL and Unipetrol, controlled by PKN Orlen, are the main buyers of oil via the route, while Russia's Lukoil, Rosneft and Tatneft are main suppliers of oil.

MOL, PKN Orlen and Ukrtransnafta did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Russia has already reduced gas pipeline flows to many EU members, citing problems with turbine maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as well as sanctions against some buyers Moscow describes as "unfriendly".