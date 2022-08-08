Ukraine ambassador: waiting for international mission to power plant

Russian forces want to cause electricity blackouts in southern Ukraine by shelling its Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex, Ukraine's ambassador to the IAEA nuclear watchdog said on Monday, calling for an international mission to the plant this month.

"We will use all possible channels of diplomacy to bring the IAEA and U.N. closer to conducting this mission," Yevhenii Tsymbaliuk, ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters in Vienna.

"We really need it urgently, as soon as possible, I would say not later than the end of this month," he added.