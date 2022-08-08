Kremlin accuses Ukrainian forces of firing on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukrainian forces of firing on the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant , warning of potential "catastrophic consequences" for Europe.

"The shelling of the territory of the nuclear plant by the Ukrainian armed forces is a potentially extremely dangerous activity... fraught with catastrophic consequences for a vast area, including the territory of Europe," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He called on Ukraine's allies "to use their influence to prevent the continuation of such shelling".

Russia's defence ministry said on Monday that the Ukrainian army damaged a high-voltage power line that provides electricity to nearby regions.

The ministry added that a "power surge" took place at the station, causing smoke in switchgear, used to protect electrical equipment.

Firefighters at the scene were able to stop the smoke, the ministry said.

Moscow and Kyiv have blamed each other for strikes on the atomic power plant, where recent fighting sparked a UN warning of a potential nuclear disaster.

Zaporizhzhia -- Europe's largest atomic power complex that was occupied by Russia early in its offensive -- has in recent days been the scene of military strikes that have damaged several structures, forcing the shutdown of a reactor.

PUTIN ZELENSKY MEETING

He also said that there is no basis for Putin and Zelensky to meet at the moment.

In response to a question about Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan's offers to broker peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the conference call that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky could meet only after negotiators from both sides had "done their homework".

Negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv have been stalled for months, with each side blaming the other for a lack of progress.

"The Ukrainian delegation has gone off the radar, there is no negotiation process now," Peskov said on Monday.

"As for a meeting between Presidents Putin and Zelenskiy, it is possible only after all the homework has been done by the delegations. This is missing, so there are no necessary prerequisites for the meeting," he added.