After a couple of hours of being appointed deputy head of the Cullacán City Police, Juan Miguel Silva Alvarado was assasinated.

The attack happened around 22:00 on Saturday, August 6, in Tres Ríos, in the street Alfonso Zaragoza.

After the assassination, offiicers patrolled around the city and two hours later they located weapons on the other side of the city, in a syndicate sector of Costa Rica.