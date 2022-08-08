Belarusians to 'sabotage' Ukraine war, opposition leader says

Belarusians will put up a powerful resistance if Minsk drags the country into full participation in Moscow's war on Ukraine, according to opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.



"Our partisan movement will sabotage this. Orders will be refused. Or Belarusian soldiers will surrender there and then," Tikhanovskaya told dpa in an interview two years after disputed elections led to an uprising in Belarus.



Russia was probably counting on Belarus as a "bridgehead" for an attack on Ukraine even at the time of the rigged elections that returned leader Alexander Lukashenko to power, she said.



Lukashenko proclaimed himself the winner of elections on August 9 2020, triggering unprecedented protests in Belarus. The European Union and the United States do not recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president. Many see Tikhanovskaya as the true winner.



However, although there were major demonstrations, these were halted by a massive crackdown on the pro-democracy opposition, rights defenders, trade unions and independent journalists.



"Lukashenko is a collaborator. He dragged Belarus into this war and for Russia to keep him in power, he is now doing everything that is asked of him," Tikhanovskaya said.



Belarus has not officially joined Russia's war on Ukraine. However, shortly after the beginning of the invasion in February, Lukashenko admitted that Russian missiles had been fired from Belarusian territory across the border towards Ukraine.