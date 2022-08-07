Zelensky calls for tougher international response after shelling of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Sunday for a stronger international response to what he described as Russian "nuclear terror" after shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant , the biggest in Europe.

During a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelenskiy called for sanctions to be imposed on the Russian nuclear industry and nuclear fuel, the Ukrainian leader wrote on Twitter.