Zelensky acknowledges vital role played by Western weaponry in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Expressing gratitude to Ukraine's Western partners for their arms deliveries, Zelensky made a point of thanking the United States in particular, following Washington's recent announcement that it would be supplying Kyiv with a further $550 million of weapons.

DPA WORLD Published August 07,2022