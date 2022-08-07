Turkish army launches new anti-terror operation in southeast province of Mardin

Turkish security forces on Sunday launched another anti-terrorism operation in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry said.

The operation, called the Eren Abluka -31 (Mardin-Bagok) Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Ali Erdinç Operation , started in the province of Mardin with 528 security personnel, said a ministry statement.

The operation aims to completely eliminate terrorism in the country, it added.

Türkiye initiated Eren operations last year, naming them after Eren Bülbül , a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.





