Four more grain freighters leave Ukraine as Lebanon cargo delayed

Four more freighters loaded with sunflower oil and maize have left Ukrainian ports, while a cargo ship has docked in the country for the first time since an agreement to end the Russian blockade of its ports was reached.



Bound for China, Türkiye and Italy, the vessels will stop in Istanbul to be inspected, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced on Twitter on Sunday.



In total, eight freighters have left Ukraine since an agreement to end a war-related port blockade was signed.



Meanwhile, a cargo ship docked in Ukraine on Sunday, the first vessel to reach the country under the deal with Russia.



"The bulk carrier Fulmar S has arrived at the port of Chornomorsk and is ready to be loaded," the Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure said on Telegram.



Under the deal agreed in July, Ukraine pledged to guide the ships through waters that have been mined and Russia promised to not target the ships and certain port infrastructure.



The deal's brokers - the UN and Türkiye - are helping safely coordinate the exports and monitoring the shipments to make sure the vessels are not smuggling weapons into the war zone.



With the arrival of the Fulmar S, which is sailing under the flag of Barbados, the grain corridor now has an "entrance and exit," Infrastructure Minister Olexander Kubrakov said.



The shipments are seen as essential for stabilizing grain prices on global markets amid fears of famine in the Middle East and Africa.



Last week, the freighter Razoni was the first ship to leave Ukraine for Lebanon with Ukrainian grain since the Russian war in Ukraine began.



The ship is not set to dock in its final destination in Lebanon on Sunday as initially planned, Ukraine's embassy in Beirut said.



The embassy did not give an explanation for the postponement.



"The update for the ceremony will be sent later when we get information about the exact day and time of the arrival of the ship," the mission said in a statement.



The grain aboard the freighter was apparently to be transported from Lebanon to war-torn Syria.



Traders would probably have wanted to sell part of the shipment in Lebanon and send the rest overland to neighbouring Syria, two Lebanese government sources told dpa.



The World Bank has described the current economic crisis in Lebanon as among the world's most severe since the mid-1800s, leaving many households short of food.



However, a Lebanese expert has downplayed significance of the Razoni cargo for Lebanon.



"There has been a lot of hype about this vessel. The world is picturing it as a relief vessel coming to rescue the Lebanese people from their woes. Frankly, this is not the case," said Hani Bohsali, the head of the Syndicate of Food Importers in Lebanon.



"Until now nobody has claimed ownership of this cargo publicly. We will wait until this ship actually berths at a Lebanese port and unloads its cargo to see more clearly into this story," he added.



Poverty in Lebanon has drastically increased during the past year and now affects about 74% of the population, according to a UN report.



