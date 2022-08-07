News World China begins final day of military exercises around Taiwan

Beijing launched massive military exercises surrounding Taiwan earlier this week after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island, bucking Chinese warnings. China views Taiwan as a "breakaway province" despite Taipei having governed itself since 1949. It has vowed to reunify the island, including by force if necessary.

DPA WORLD Published August 07,2022