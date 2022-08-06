Three dead after bus from Romania crashes in Bulgaria

Three people were killed in an accident involving a bus from Romania in Bulgaria. Their nationality was initially unclear.



The accident occurred on Saturday night near the northern Bulgarian town of Veliko Tarnovo, according to the police. Nine people were injured, one of them critically.



The bus, which was travelling to Romania, collided with a Dutch-registered car parked next to the road. The driver and passengers had just got out of the car and survived the accident.



According to media reports in Sofia, the bus was on its way from Istanbul to Romania with 25 passengers.



Both bus drivers were arrested and investigations were launched.



