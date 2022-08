Shooting in Celaya, Mexico kills at least 8, injures 5

A group of armed people entered a bar in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexico, and started opening fire, killing 8 people.

The incident happened around 9.30 PM, in the supposedly underground establishment of the rural community of San José El Nuevo, in the municipality of Celaya.

On May 23, armed men had attacked two bars and the Hotel Gala, leaving 11 people dead.