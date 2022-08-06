Few are willing to join Russia in occupied territories: Russian poll

The Russians have conducted a poll in the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhian on joining Russia, resulting in a support of only 30%.

According to Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, sources close to Kremlin have said that the efforts of Russian propaganda are not giving results as the support for Moscow in the territories that are occupied by Russian forces is low.

The statement has said: "Two interlocutors close to the administration of the Russian president told Meduza that in mid-July, a closed sociological survey was conducted in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts on whether local residents want to join Russia. According to survey results, about 30% were in favor of joining, and the same number (under the conditions of occupation) were in favor of keeping the oblasts within Ukraine. The rest "hesitated to answer".

However, as Meduza writes, the Kremlin believes that "referendums will be held properly," despite these low results.

The sources also have said that September 11 as the date of the "referendum" is provisional, and it can be held on another day.

The Ukrainian media had cited earlier the intelligence data saying that the Kremlin-controlled Donetsk People's Republic "DPR" is planning to hold a so-called referendum within the entire territory of Donetsk Oblast, where the result will be 70% in favor of joining the Russian Federation.