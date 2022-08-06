Bus crash on highway in Croatia kills at least 12 people

 Contact Us
Twelve people were killed and several injured when a bus with Polish licence plates slipped off a road in northwestern Croatia early on Saturday, police said.

Published August 06,2022
Twelve people were killed and 43 injured, 18 of them seriously, when a Polish bus filled with religious pilgrims slipped off a road and crashed near Varazdin in northwestern Croatia early on Saturday, authorities said.

Police, firefighters and medical teams were deployed to the site of the accident that occurred at 5:40 a.m. near Breznicki Hum in the direction of the capital Zagreb, the police said.

"All the victims are Polish citizens - we can at this point confirm this," a Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman told Polish private broadcaster TVN24. "The bus has Warsaw registration plates."

The passengers were adult pilgrims who were travelling to Medjugorje, a Roman Catholic shrine in southern Bosnia, Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters. An investigation into the cause of the accident was under way.