Ukraine to seal off town of Mykolaiv in hunt for collaborators

Ukrainian authorities are imposing a more than two-day curfew on the southern port city of Mykolaiv to root out those aiding the Russian army.



"Over the weekend, the city will be closed, buy water and food in time. We are working, also with regard to collaborators," Governor Vitaly Kim said in a video message on Friday.According to the statement, the general curfew will be in effect from 11 pm on Friday until 5 am on Monday (2000-0200 GMT). The governor had already announced the curfew in July.



The 41-year-old had also offered a reward of the equivalent of almost €100 ($102) for tips regarding artillery observers who direct Russian fire at targets in the city.



Mykolaiv is being shelled almost daily by the Russian army from a distance of about 25 kilometres. According to Ukrainian authorities, almost exclusively civilian objects are hit. The city had almost 500,000 inhabitants before the war.