RUSSIAS LAVROV SAYS IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL SHOULD HAVE NO NEW CONDITIONS

A revived nuclear deal with Iran should not include any additions or new restrictions introduced by the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Phnom Penh on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported.



"This plan should be renewed exclusively in the form in which it was approved by the UN Security Council, without any additions or restrictions," Lavrov told a press conference at the ministerial meeting of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the Cambodian capital.



Lavrov said the US was attempting to make a changed plan the basis for a new deal , and that Iran's opposition to this was "absolutely justified."



The US had left the deal unilaterally, he said. "And because Washington has tried to destroy it, Washington must of course revise its position and return to the original agreements."



The US abandoned the deal in 2018 during the Donald Trump presidency.



Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia that followed, Moscow demanded written guarantees from Washington that these would not harm economic ties with Iran.



Talks on rescuing the nuclear deal aimed at preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon restarted in Vienna on Thursday. Since the US abandoned the 2015 deal, Tehran has repeatedly ignored the conditions of the original deal.



