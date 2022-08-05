GERMAN POLICE SEARCH A RESIDENCE IN CASE OF AUSTRIAN DOCTORS SUICIDE

German police searched a residence in Starnberg to the south-west of Munich on Friday as part of an investigation into the harassment of an Austrian doctor who subsequently committed suicide.



Munich prosecutors said a 59-year-old man was facing allegations of threatening behaviour and stalking in relation to Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, a 36-year-old doctor who promoted measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic and who was found dead in her practice on July 29.



Prosecutor Klaus Ruhland said data storage devices had been seized and that the man was cooperating with the investigation. No further details were released.



The man is reported to have made threats over the internet and social media. In one post, Kellermayr is said to have been threatened and told that "creatures" of her sort would in future be brought before a "people's court."



Earlier, Austrian authorities said they were taking back the investigation into the suicide of the doctor in Seewalchen am Attersee in Austria.



Senior Public Prosecutor Christian Hubmer said the case was back under "domestic jurisdiction" and that Austrian officials were working with German prosecutors to search for those who made death threats against Kellermayr on social media.Munich and Berlin prosecutors said they were looking for those who made the threats.



The doctor, who was vocal in the fight against the pandemic, was subjected to a wave of death threats from critics of government containment measures.



Meanwhile, Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner has written to the country's police officers, rejecting criticism they had done too little to protect her.On the contrary, a lot had been done on the part of the authorities, the letter says, quoted by the Austrian news agency APA. "A knee-jerk and generalized badmouthing of police officers and police work in our country is (...) completely inappropriate and inadmissible," he wrote.

