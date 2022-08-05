News World China summons Japanese ambassador over Taiwan comments

China summons Japanese ambassador over Taiwan comments

DPA WORLD Published August 05,2022 Subscribe

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li. (AFP Photo)

Angered by Japan's criticism of China's manoeuvres around Taiwan within the framework of the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations, the Beijing Foreign Ministry has summoned the Japanese ambassador.



The Foreign Ministry reported on Friday that a formal protest had been handed over to the ambassador. The day before, the ambassadors of the G7 countries and the EU's representatives were similarly summoned.



The G7 had expressed its concern in a statement by its foreign ministers, stressing that there was no reason to use a visit by a top U.S. politician to Taiwan as a pretext "for aggressive military activities."



China had launched the manoeuvres in response to the visit by the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. It was the highest-ranking visit from the U.S. in a quarter of a century.



Beijing sees the self-governing democratic island as part of its territory and rejects any official contact with Taiwan.





























