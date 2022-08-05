AZERBAIJANS EMBASSY IN LONDON ATTACKED BY RADICAL RELIGIOUS GROUP

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that its embassy building in London was attacked by a radical religious group.

Photos and video footage shared by some Azerbaijani accounts on social media showed several people storming the building.

"Entering the building of the embassy, the members of the vandalism group raised religious flags and shouted radical religious slogans on the balcony of the building. After the intervention of the local police, the group members were taken out of the building and detained," said the Foreign Ministry statement.

It added that embassy employees were not injured and the incident is being investigated by law enforcement agencies.

"In accordance with the Vienna Convention, a warning regarding the security of diplomats and diplomatic premises has been brought to the attention of UK authorities through diplomatic channels," it stressed.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu lost no time in conveying his sympathies to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov over the attack.

In a written statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, it was emphasized that Türkiye was ready to provide all kinds of support to the Azerbaijani authorities.