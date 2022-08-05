Azerbaijani soldier killed by Armenian land mine

An Azerbaijani soldier was killed Friday when a mine planted by Armenian forces exploded in the western Kalbajar border region, according to Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The soldier, identified as Babek Aliyev, was killed in the eastern part of the Kalbajar province, which came back under Azerbaijani control in the wake of the fall 2020 Karabakh War, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, said the statement.

The ministry also expressed condolences to the soldier's family.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh (Upper Karabakh), a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Kalbajar itself had been occupied by Armenian forces since 1993.

After new clashes during the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

The fighting ended in November 2020 with a Russia-brokered deal, including the return of Kalbajar to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has decried Armenia's failure to fulfill the provisions of the agreement, particularly how the Armenian armed forces have not yet fully pulled out of Azerbaijani territories.