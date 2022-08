At least five people were killed and 37 others injured on Friday when a fire broke out in a hospital in Icheon city, southeast of South Korean capital Seoul, local media said.

The fire started on the top floor of a dialysis hospital, where 46 people, including 33 patients, were present, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Three patients and one nurse were among those killed in the fire, it added.

Local firefighters extinguished the fire and rescued everyone from the building.