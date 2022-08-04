News World Russia and Ukraine report heavy casualties in Donetsk

DPA WORLD Published August 04,2022

Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on June 18, 2022. (AP File Photo)

Ukrainians and Russians are engaged in heavy fighting outside the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, with both sides reporting major casualties on Thursday.



Troops loyal to Moscow are trying to drive the Ukrainian military out of their positions in the suburbs, according to unanimous military reports from both countries.



The city of Donetsk itself has been controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014, but the Ukrainian army continues to hold large parts of the surrounding area of the same name.



On Wednesday night, fighting reportedly took place around the village of Pisky, which lies to the west of the former Donetsk airport. The separatists have already announced the capture of positions that have been contested for years. These claims cannot be independently verified.



According to Ukraine, the towns of Marinka and Krasnohorivka, south-west of Donetsk, have also recently come under intense fire. In addition, the centre of the city of Avdiivka was shelled.



Russian troops are also continuing to try to blow up the defensive ring around the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk conurbation in the Donetsk region. According to the Ukrainian General Staff, fighting continues to the south-east of the Bachmut junction.



At the same time, Russia continued its missile attacks on major Ukrainian cities in other regions. Four missiles hit Kharkiv in the north during the night. In the south, the regional centre of Mykolaiv was once again the target of Russian attacks. According to preliminary information, several residential buildings were damaged, but there were no deaths or injuries.



In Kherson, southern Ukraine, Russia is deliberately trying to protect important infrastructure from Ukrainian counterattacks with the help of special radar reflectors, the British Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.



Russian forces have almost certainly positioned pyramid-shaped radar reflectors in the Dnipro River next to the important Antonivka Bridge, which was recently damaged by Ukrainian missile attacks, the ministry said.



Less than a week after the devastating attack on a prisoner-of-war camp in eastern Ukraine, UN Secretary General António Guterres has announced an investigation.



The United Nations had received a request to that effect from both Russia and Ukraine, Guterres said in New York. He was not authorized to launch criminal investigations, but could initiate a fact-finding mission, the UN chief said. Preparations were under way.



Dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the attack on the prison camp in Olenivka, near the city of Donetsk. The prison barracks were hit by a rocket on Friday night, according to Russian sources.



The Russian Defence Ministry later published the names of 50 prisoners killed and more than 70 injured. Moscow and Kiev blame each other for the attack.



































