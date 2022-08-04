Japan says Chinese missiles fell within its economic zone

Japan on Thursday claimed at least five ballistic missiles fired by China towards Taiwan fell within its exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said it was "the first time that a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed within the waters."

Tokyo has lodged protest with Beijing over the incidents, Kyodo News reported.

"This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Kishi said.

In a show of power and anger against U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, the Chinese military Thursday launched missiles around the self-ruled island.

The Rocket Force of the People's Liberation Army launched multiple types of conventional missiles into several designated sea regions east of Taiwan, "accurately hitting targets," the Chinese army said.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi canceled his meeting with Japanese counterpart in Cambodia where the duo is attending a summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed "grave concern" over an ongoing large-scale military drill launched by China in the Taiwan Strait.

Hayashi told the foreign ministers of ASEAN, South Korea and China in a joint meeting that Tokyo expects issues related to Taiwan be "resolved peacefully."

China has mounted massive military drills surrounding Taiwan, which Beijing considers its "breakaway province," from Thursday until Sunday.

The military response comes after Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night on an unannounced visit, triggering anger from Beijing which sees it as a violation of its territorial integrity.