Firefighting in Berlin forest after explosion at police blasting site

After a delay due to an explosion at a police blasting site in Berlin's Grunewald forest, fire fighters began extinguishing a fire burning in woodlands nearby, the fire brigade said on Thursday.



Earlier, emergency forces said an area of roughly 1.5 hectares was affected. However, the fire spread considerably during the day, to cover some 50 hectares by evening, according to fire brigade spokesperson Thomas Kirstein.



However, it was "not all completely on fire, some areas are just smoking," he added. Residential areas are not in danger, however, according to firefighters.



In the afternoon, fire fighters were finally able to start extinguishing the blaze, explaining the delay was due to further explosions and flying debris at a site used for controlled blasts.



The emergency services have withdrawn into a circle around the fire about 1,000 metres away, for safety reasons.



Though there have been no casualties, Berliners are being told to avoid the area as far as possible.



It is assumed that the extreme dryness in the area will affect how the fire develops. Extreme heat on Thursday was proving especially hard on the emergency services.



"The operation will take a long time," said fire brigade spokesperson Kirstein.



"We expect to be here at least until the late hours of the evening, if not all night," Kirstein said. However, the emergency services were now optimistic, he added: "We have an independent firefighting supply that will put us massively ahead in the evening hours today."



He didn't expect the fire to spread beyond the 1,000-metre radius, the spokesperson said.



According to the German Weather Service (DWD), rain and thunderstorms are expected for Friday afternoon, which might aid the firefighting efforts.



There are 100 firefighters and police at the scene. Additional firefighters and special forces from the Bundeswehr have been requested. It is hoped that a Bundeswehr clearing tank and a robot will give emergency forces a better overview from the ground.



However, as the robot was exploring the site in the early evening, further explosions occurred, and the operation had to be interrupted.



According to a police spokesperson, it remains unclear how the explosion could have occurred.



The site is used to dispose of ammunition in a controlled manner. About 25 tons of fireworks and World War II ammunition are stored there.



Controlled blasts are scheduled twice a year for several days at a time. There have been repeated attempts to find other locations due to its proximity to the city centre.



