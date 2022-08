This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on July 29, 2022 shows the President Volodymyr Zelensky facing journalists during a visit to Black Sea port of Chornomorsk. (AFP Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that China was balancing and maintaining neutrality over Russia's war in Ukraine, but that he would like to see China join the countries opposed to Moscow over the invasion.

He made the comments by video link at an event organised at the Australian National University.