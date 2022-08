Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday received senior Libyan officials in the capital Ankara, Türkiye's presidency said.

The Turkish leader welcomed Abdullah Al-Lafi, deputy head of Libya's Presidential Council, and Aguila Saleh, head of the House of Representatives of Libya at the presidential complex for a closed-door meeting.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop was also present at the meeting.