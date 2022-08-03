PAKISTAN, NORTH KOREA BACK CHINA STANCE ON PELOSIS TAIWAN VISIT

Pakistan and North Korea backed China's position on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on Wednesday, reaffirming their strong support for the "One-China" policy.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry in Islamabad said in a statement that the country reaffirms its strong commitment to the "One-China" policy and firmly supports China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While expressing deep concern over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, Islamabad stated that it has serious implications for regional peace and stability.

"The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilizing implications for international food and energy security.

"The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy," said the ministry.

"Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements," it added.

North Korea, while putting its support behind China, said Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and the issue of Taiwan pertains to the internal affairs of China.

"The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the U.S. in internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region," said the Foreign Ministry in Pyongyang in a statement.

While denouncing Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, North Korea stated that the US will bear full responsibility for all consequences.

"It is the due right of a sovereign state to take countermeasures against the moves of the outside forces openly interfering in its internal affairs and destroying its territorial integrity," said the statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

"We vehemently denounce any external force's interference in the issue of Taiwan, and fully support the Chinese government's just stand to resolutely defend the sovereignty of the country and territorial integrity," it said.

Meanwhile, South Korea has called for regional peace and stability through dialogue.

"Our government's stance is that we will maintain close communication with the nations concerned on all issues under the banner of the need for peace and stability in the region through dialogue and cooperation," a presidential office official was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

On Thursday, Pelosi will travel to Seoul and meet with her South Korean counterpart, Kim Jin-pyo.

However, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has no plan to meet her as he is currently on summer vacation, according to the agency.

Despite a string of warnings, including military action, Pelosi flew to Taiwan from Malaysia on Tuesday.

Pelosi, the first US House of Representatives speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years, will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and also engage with Taiwanese lawmakers.





