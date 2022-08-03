FRENCH PARLIAMENT RATIFIES SWEDEN, FINLANDS NATO BIDS

Finland's FM Pekka Haavisto, left, Sweden's FM Ann Linde, right, and NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg attend a media conference after the signature of the NATO Accession Protocols for Finland and Sweden in the NATO headquarters in Brussels. (AP/File)

France's parliament has ratified Sweden and Finland's accession protocols to join the NATO military alliance.

Both bills ratifying the protocols passed with 209 deputies in favor and 46 against.

The Nordic countries, long resistant to joining NATO, sought membership after Russia began its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24. Finland has a long border with Russia.

"I have the honor of defending this text on behalf of the government. Our security has been increased with these memberships," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Twitter.

With the vote, she added, France joins 20 other NATO member states in ratifying Sweden and Finland's membership.

The two countries were invited to join NATO after Türkiye lifted its veto on their membership following the signing of a trilateral memorandum on June 28.

But Turkish officials have said that if the countries fail to abide by the agreement, Türkiye could still block their membership bids.

All members of NATO have to approve of any newcomers.























