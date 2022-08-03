Firefighters fight blaze at warehouse of retailer Ozon near Moscow

A fire broke out at a warehouse outside Moscow owned by e-commerce firm Ozon, Russia's emergencies ministry said on Wednesday, adding that more than 80 people were working to tackle the blaze and two helicopters had been deployed.

Russia's RIA news agency cited emergency services as saying that eleven people have been reported injured in the fire, which the emergencies ministry said in a statement had spread to an area of 35,000 square metres.

Pictures taken by a Reuters photographer at the scene showed a large plume of dark smoke billowing from the roof of the warehouse.

Ozon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moscow-listed depositary receipts of the company were down 2.3% at 1137 GMT.