CHINESE DRILLS VIOLATED SOVEREIGNTY, ISLAND WONT BACK DOWN: TAIWAN

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amount to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island.

"Some of the areas of China's drills breach into... (Taiwan's) territorial waters," defence ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang said at a press conference. "This is an irrational move to challenge the international order."

Taiwan's defence ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.

The defence ministry added during a news conference on Wednesday that China continues to launch psychological warfare on Taiwan, and that citizens should not believe in rumours and report any fake news to the government.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said the island would "not back down" as a furious China geared up for military drills.

"Facing deliberately heightened military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will... continue to hold the line of defence for democracy," Tsai said at an event with Pelosi in Taipei.