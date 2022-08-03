Baku says Azerbaijani soldier killed near Karabakh

Azerbaijan said that one of its soldiers was killed by Armenian gunfire on Wednesday near the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani defence ministry said Armenian troops targeted Azerbaijani army positions in the district of Lachin, which is under the supervision of the Russian peacekeeping force, killing an Azerbaijani conscript.

Arch enemies Armenia and Azerbaijan fought two wars -- in 2020 and in the 1990s -- over Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh .

Six weeks of fighting in the autumn of 2020 claimed more than 6,500 lives and ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement.