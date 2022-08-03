27 CHINESE FIGHTER JETS ENTER TAIWANS AIR DEFENSE ZONE

The People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) reportedly sent in 27 fighter jets Wednesday to the region that Taiwan has designated as an Air Defense Identification Area (ADIZ).

The Taiwan Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the "27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022," referring to the Republic of China, the official name of the island.

The statement on Twitter said military patrol planes and air defense missile systems followed the aircraft and radioed warnings.

The flights were conducted hours after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island.

Pelosi is on a four-nation trip to Asia and flew late Tuesday to Taiwan from Malaysia -- a first trip to the self-ruled island by a sitting US House Speaker in 25 years.

Her trip was met with angry responses from China, which launched military drills and planned four days of exercises surrounding the island.

Beijing considers Taiwan its "breakaway province" and has strongly urged other nations to avoid direct relations with Taipei -- which enjoys independent diplomatic ties with at least 14 nations.

The US does not recognize Taiwan as a separate nation but has economic and defense ties with the island.

Republican Newt Gingrich was the last US House Speaker to travel to Taiwan, in 1997.