Ukraine’s president holds phone call with French counterpart as war rages

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as the war raged on the southern front, the Ukrainian Presidency said Monday.

Zelenskyy thanked France for the role it played in the European Union's granting Ukraine the status of a candidate for accession, said the presidency in a statement.

He also informed Macron about the situation on the battlefield, it said.

The statement said the two leaders also discussed security cooperation.

"The parties agreed to coordinate further actions on the provision of security assistance to Ukraine by both France and other international partners, in particular as regards to meeting the priority needs of Ukrainian defenders for modern weapons," it added.





