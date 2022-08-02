Shortest day in history as less than 24 hours of rotation recorded

On June 29, the Earth registered an unusual record as it had its shortest day since the 1960s when scientists started measuring the rotation of the planet with high-precision atomic clocks.

As it is known, the Earth completes its rotation around its axis in 24 hours, but June 29 was an exception as midnight came 1.59 milliseconds earlier, according to The Guardian.

During the last years, shortest days are starting to become more common.

In 2020, the Earth had 28 shortest days of the last 50 years, and the shortest of them, on July 19, 86,400 seconds, which makes 24 hours, were 1,47 milliseconds less.

Last month, the record of the June 29 was about to be broken again, as on July 26 had 1.5 milliseconds less than normal.