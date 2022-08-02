News World Russian defence minister says Donetsk campaign 'going to plan'

DPA WORLD Published August 02,2022

Russia's military campaign to take full control of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine is proceeding according to plan, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said in remarks reported by the Interfax news agency.



"After taking over control of the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic, the Donetsk People's Republic will be liberated according to plan," Shoigu said, using the names Russia uses for the regions, which are not internationally recognized as independent republics.



Shoigu listed six locations in Donetsk that Russian troops have seized over recent days.





