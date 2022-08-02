Russia, Azerbaijan discuss regional security issues

Russian and Azerbaijani defense ministers on Tuesday exchanged ideas on issues related to the regional security, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

Sergey Shoygu and Zakir Hasanov in a phone talk "discussed regional security, as well as other issues of mutual interest," the ministry stressed in a written statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also talked over the phone on Tuesday, and discussed issues related to the implementation of the November 2020 trilateral agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Russia.

Relations between the two former Soviet countries have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted in September 2020 and the 44-day conflict saw Azerbaijan liberate several cities and more than 300 settlements and villages that were occupied by Armenia for almost 30 years.

In November 2020, a tripartite agreement was brokered by Russia to bring an end to the war.